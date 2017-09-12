Del Monte issues statement on Plymouth plant closing

In a statement released by Del Monte Foods Inc., they announced the closure of its Plymouth facility on or about Feb. 1, 2018.

The reason given was that the transition will enable Del Monte to align its operational capacity with current consumer demand for tomato products.

They will transition the affected tomato processing activities to its Hanford, California facility.

“Del Monte Foods is proud of its more than 35 years in Plymouth, and we thank the dedicated employees and the Plymouth community for its support over the years,” said Dave Meyers, chief operating officer, Del Monte Foods. “While this decision was a difficult one, we are committed to continuing to meet consumers’ ongoing demands for high quality products at a reasonable value.”

The statement went on to state that approximately 105 full time employees will be impacted. Production at the plant will cease around Nov. 10. Warehouse and distribution will continue until Feb. 1, 2018.