DARE essay winners

On Wednesday, December 14, Riverside Intermediate School hosted the annual DARE recognition program. St. Michael's and Riverside 6th grade students end their DARE program with writing an essay on what they have learned by participating in the DARE program. Students received recognition for being the top essay winners.

The overall winners were named who will participate in the Marshall County DARE Banquet later this spring - Brady Hoover and Anne Blake (St. Michaels)