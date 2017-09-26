Danielson family transfers ownership of funeral home, secures local ownership

Randy and Eleanor Danielson, owners of the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home for the past 22 years, today announced they have entered into an agreement for the succession of their business to Jim and Terri Weldy and existing funeral home manager and funeral director Caryn Durski.

Randy and Eleanor stated: “Local ownership remained at the top of our list and if that could be accomplished from within an already great staff, all the better. We were able to accomplish a portion of that by sharing our thoughts with them from day one.” When asked what are you going to do now? “I personally am not planning to retire for at least another two years but it is time to hand the responsibilities of leadership off to someone new and allow them the ability to realize a lifelong dream”. Randy added: “It’s simply a great feeling for us to know the continuation of this institution is in good hands. “We feel blessed for the valued trust that this community has placed in us through our years of guidance and feel assured that it will understand our desire to now enjoy our family in the coming years.” Eleanor added.

Additional details in today's Pilot News