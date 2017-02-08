Dan Tyree announces retirement at school board meeting
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Plymouth Community School Corporation Superintendent Daniel Tyree announced his retirement Tuesday evening at the PCSC School Board meeting held at the school corporation’s administrative building.
Tyree said, “This is a bitter-sweet announcement,” at the conclusion of the meeting. His last day as Superintendent will be June 30, 2017, the end of the fiscal year.
During his 40-plus year career in education, Tyree has served Plymouth Community Schools for 38 years. He became the superintendent in 2008; prior he was the assistant superintendent for three years from 2004 to 2007. Tyree was the assistant principal at Plymouth High School from 2000 to 2004, and a teacher at Plymouth High School from 1979 to 2000.
