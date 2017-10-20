Culver receives Stellar news

Stellar committee members Becca Pazin, Rich West, Sally Ricciardi, Anna Campbell Nowalk, and Mark Damore Jr. react as town manager Jonathan Leist shares Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch's news via speakerphone.

In an atmosphere crackling with anticipation, members of Culver’s Stellar committee gathered Wednesday afternoon to take an expected phone call from Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Town manager Jonathan Leist waited quietly with a town hall landline phone and his cell phone next to him. Just as he related how he had requested that Crouch call the town hall number, the cell phone vibrated. All watched as Leist answered the call and put his head down, unsure of what was transpiring.

In a moment, Leist’s hand came up in a thumbs-up and relieved smiles came over the faces of those gathered. As he put the call on speakerphone, Crouch could be heard commending the committee members on their hard work. Near the end of the call, Governor Eric Holcomb came on briefly offering his congratulations.

Members of the committee will be traveling to Indianapolis for a Stellarbration on Wednesday, October 25 at the Statehouse, followed by a November Stellarbration in Culver with details to be announced.

Culver stands to benefit from millions of dollars in grants and partnerships in the next four years as a result of the Indiana Stellar Communities designation. Projects on the schedule are: creating workforce housing with the Sand Hill Farm Development; expanding the Lake Maxinkuckee bike and pedestrian trail; adding to Cavalier Park; renovating the local landmark Beach Lodge; and improving the western gateway into Culver.

More information will be available in the Oct. 27 issue of the Citizen.