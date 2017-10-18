Culver named a Stellar Community
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Culver was named a Stellar Community designation today.
Last year the town of Culver finished runner up. Town officials and volunteers regrouped learned from past designees and their hard work and effort was rewarded today.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs oversees the Stellar Community Designation Program. The annual designation Stellar Communities Designation Program provides resources for transformative quality of place improvements.
