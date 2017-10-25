Culver looks for redemption at LaVille

It’s round two, not only of sectional action but of the fight that was the first matchup between Culver and LaVille.

The Cavs earned the second shot with a big win over West Central at home a week ago.

“We talk about this as another week with the boys,” said Culver coach Mike Zehner. “You get to practice for another week fight for another opportunity to improve and to play again.”

“We felt like we had to get out to a quick start and we did,” said Zehner of his troops win a week ago. “I felt like we had a really good first half. We had a break down or two on special teams. Second half we came out a little on cruise control - took a couple series to get going but I liked what we were doing. The kids responded.”

A 17-10 loss the first time around to the Lancers hasn’t sat well.

“The kids and the coaches feel like maybe we let one slip away there,” said Zehner. “We had the lead in the fourth quarter and felt like we may have let each other down. You don't get second chances a lot in life and here we do. The same place the same time, we'll see what we can do.”

“We have a couple guys healthy that we didn't have the last time hopefully they can give us a spark too,” said Zehner. “We played three solid quarters against them the last time and had a let down in the fourth quarter that ended up being the difference.”

It’s the second rematch for the Cavs, LaVille is also having a feeling of deja vu, having defeated North Judson for a second time a week ago to set up the semi-final match.

“Obviously it doesn't matter who we play at this point we've played everybody in our sectional and if we want to keep going we'll have to play everybody eventually,” said Zehner.

“It was a good football game,” he said of the first meeting with the Lancers. “I wish we would have come out on top. It was very physical a good old fashioned football game. Difference in the ball game was a couple turnovers and field position. It was a classic defensive struggle.”

Like most games of that sort the formula for a different outcome is simple.

“Eliminate turnovers and win the battle up front,” said Zehner.

