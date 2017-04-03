Culver, LaVille baseball previews

The spring season hasn’t exactly kicked off well for anyone.

A week and a half into the season, and most of the teams haven’t seen but a day or two outside. However, with Indiana’s unpredictable weather, local teams have attempted to make the best of it.

LaVILLE LANCERS

LAKEVILLE — The Lancers seem to be anxious to get outside. With a 12- to 13-man roster, LaVille is ready to kick of the season and see what it can do with its extensive veteran leadership.

“Right now, we just need to get outside and start playing,” said LaVille head coach Brian Lawler. “We’ve been stuck inside for the last week and a half obviously.”

The 2016 season was rougher for the Lancers. With no seniors on the team, the junior class was expected to step up and fill the leadership presence needed on the team. Now, with those juniors walking on as seniors, the 2017 season looks to tell a different story.

LaVille looks to put four returning seniors in its lineup this year. Justin DeClark will spend most of his time on the mound, starting the Lancers off with a solid pitching presence as their ace. Co-piloting the plate with DeClark, senior Anthony Felke will play the role of LaVille’s primary catcher.

Adam Steinke will play an infield presence as a leader for the Lancers and be another pitcher, while Parker Horvath will be in the outfield, helping control the Lancers’ deep field play.

“This year we have a solid senior class,” said Lawler. “Last year, we didn’t have any seniors so for these guys to be back and leading the team for the second year is definitely going to help us.”

With the strong senior class come seven new faces to the Lancers’ program. While not all of them will find playing time on varsity, a fair few can be expected to be seen on the field.

“Then, we also have a strong freshmen class coming in,” said Lawler, “and we’ll fill some spots with those guys. We have seven freshmen, and probably four or five of them will be in the lineup.”

With a solid group of returners and the strong prospects of several freshmen, LaVille will focus on its all-round play.

LaVille feels confident with its solid pitching line up as Steinke, Horvath and DeClark bring an experienced presence to the mound. With a few other pitchers in the lineup, the Lancers have little to fear from the hill, but they will still be working on it as the season progresses.

The Lancers biggest focus to start the season off though will be seeing how its players come together as a team. LaVille looks to have nearly eight freshmen and sophomores with a single junior. With very little buffer between the freshmen and upperclassmen, it will be vital to see how the seniors step up to the plate and unite their team.

“We have to work on all aspects of the game — pitching, hitting, fielding,” said Lawler. “We have 12 guys in the lineup. We’ll see how they come together to mesh as a team and go from there.”

CULVER CAVS

CULVER — Culver has tried to make the best of the bad weather.

While the Cavs have spent no more time outside than LaVille, they have been focusing on working hard to prepare for what looks to be a tough season.

“We’ve been really working hard,” said head coach Mike Elliot. “We have seven returners, but only probably three or four of them are starters.“

While confident in his guys, Elliot can’t help but note that Culver is lacking a bit in numbers.

With only a 10 man roster, the Cavs will look like a revolving door with their positions. Unable to completely devote any player to a single position, Culver’s players will look to average playing three different positions in any given game.

Notable returners include Josh Krsek who will take his primary play as the third baseman but also contribute at the plate as a pitcher and catcher. Chris Zehner returns for his senior season at first. Cody Russel will spend most of his time behind the plate as Culver’s primary catcher, but he will also make trips to the hill every now and again.

“We have an idea of where we are going to start them,” said Elliot, “but with our low numbers obviously, they’re all going to have to deal with playing multiple positions.”

To compensate for the lack of numbers, Culver will focus on playing solid defense to help cut down on the time on the field. Elliot noted that the Cavs will not be able to compound errors and make a recovery. They will have to buckle down and really cut the innings short to help save their pitchers.

Culver will also look to its pitcher to capitalize from the mound to help with its numbers.

“We’re going to have to play good defense,” said Elliot. “As we’ve been telling the kids, when we make an error, we can’t get down on ourselves; we have to rebound from it. You don’t want to compound errors and stuff. Our pitchers… You know, we have to be able to throw strikes to get out in front and hopefully keep our opponents off balance.”

While Culver works on its defense, it keeps a goal of becoming a competitive presence on the field this season.

“We want to be competitive, and we want to get better each day,” Elliot said. “Our ultimate goal is to get better each day and continue to improve. A winning record would be nice, but again its going to come down to our pitching. I think we’re going to have some success, but we have got to be able to do all the little things — defense.”