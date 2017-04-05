Culver holds off Argos in opener

Culver Community edged Argos 8-7 in the two teams’ softball opener in Culver Tuesday.

Trailing 7-2 headed into the seventh, Argos rallied with five runs to tie it up at 7-all, but Culver responded with four straight singles capped off by Jenna Moise’s walk-off in the final frame to open at 1-0.

• CULVER 8, ARGOS 7

At Culver

A: 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 — 7 7 7

C: 0 3 0 2 0 2 1 — 8 13 8

Jailyn Fox (W); Lexi VanDerWeele (L)

Records: Culver 1-0, Argos 0-1