Culver Fall Fest kicks off Friday

Live music starts Friday night at 8 p.m. and picks up again at noon on Saturday, continuing until 10 p.m. in the Main Street area.

Kicking off the feast of live music Friday night, October 6, will be Southern Accents, performing from 8 to 10 p.m. on Main Street. Receiving accolades as a band dedicated to producing a meticulously authentic Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers experience, the band features musicians from Nashville studios and tours regularly. Presented by Elizabeth’s Garden and Vongarde Brewhouse, the band will be available for a meet-and-greet following the concert at Vongarde Brewhouse.

DJ Tim returns to the Lakehouse Grille with karaoke Friday starting at 10 p.m., staying until closing.

Saturday, October 7 at noon, Steel Country NWI launches the live entertainment on Main Street with modern country. Steel Country NWI aims to highlight the classic rock influence in modern country with a pre-80’s rock sound. The band hails from the northwest Indiana/Chicago area.

Acoustically Speaking, featuring Culver resident Mitch Barnes, follows with an eclectic array of alternative, R&B, and classic rock. A huge variety of tunes from everything from The Rolling Stones to Foo Fighters is prepared for a truly comprehensive experience. Barnes provides the driving percussion and vocals.

Well-Known Strangers joins the lineup with alternative pop/rock, featuring cellist Sacia Jerome in the mix. Returning from a tour during the summer of 2017, the band travels throughout the Midwest and can be found on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon and heard on Pandora and Apple Music. Well-Known Strangers’ members bring their classical training, orchestra expertise and proficiency on string instruments from mandolin to ukulele to the pop/rock genre.

Closing out the Saturday’s live music on Main Street and playing until 10 p.m., the Time Travelers, of Kokomo, return to Fall Fest with covers on classic rock from the 60’s to the present. From a blistering, authentic “Ballroom Blitz” to ZZ Top and Jimmy Buffett, the highlight of this band’s sound is its three-part vocal harmony. A danceable mix of favorites is planned to keep the festive atmosphere going as Saturday night winds down at the 2017 Fall Fest.