Culver Academies' Mounted Units to Appear in 17th Presidential Inaugural Parade

CULVER, Ind. - The Culver Academies' Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes have accepted an invitation to participate in the Presidential Inaugural Parade Jan. 20 for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The parade will mark the 17th time the Black Horse Troop has marched down Pennsylvania Avenue since its first appearance in 1913.

"Securing the invitation is always the biggest challenge," said Ed Little, director of Horsemanship operations. "It's such an honor. I think the Troopers of 1913 would be very proud to know that Culver is still a part of the parade."

The 2017 Inaugural Parade marks the 104th anniversary of the primary reason the Black Horse Troop made that first trip to Washington, D.C. The mounted unit served as the official escort for Vice President Thomas Marshall during Woodrow Wilson's inaugural parade in 1913 and again in 1917. Marshall - as is Pence - was governor of Indiana prior to his election as vice president.