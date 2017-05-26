County Police investigation leads to stand off

PLYMOUTH—Plymouth, Marshall County and Indiana State police were all involved in a stand off in the 9000 block of King Road this morning. It ended with one man being flown to Memorial Hospital with a gun shot wound.

The incident started approximately 7 a.m. Friday according to Sheriff Matt Hassel. “We were just in the beginning stages of an investigation and the individual was someone we wanted to speak with,” said Hassel.

After a brief foot chase through the area the suspect was in a stand off with officers.

When asked if the officers shot the individual the Sheriff answered, “no officers discharged any weapons.”

Traffic backed up in both direction on US 30 for awhile as the helicopter landed on the west bound lanes just east of US 31.

The case has been turned over to the State Police. More details of the incident will be added as they become available.