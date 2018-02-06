County to be under winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect beginning at 1 a.m. and last through 8 a.m. Wednesday for portions of northern Indiana, including Marshall County.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Be prepared for reduced visibility at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.