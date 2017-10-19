Cooperation needed for Bass Lake Beach

As discussed in previous Starke County Park Board meetings, operators of the Bass Lake Beach have been approached about maintenance work to stabilize the seawall surrounding the beach house patio.

Callahan Development, LLC, has agreed to make some repairs to the property’s seawall, but they’re asking for the county’s help with some of the related work. According to local residents and park board members who have done some research regarding the matter; it needs to be filled in with sand to protect the facility from a potential collapse. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also made a suggestion regarding the installment of glacial stone around the seawall, to protect it from incoming waves and also help prevent sand erosion at the site.