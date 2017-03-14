Community Night - This Wednesday in the PHS Varsity Gym

The Plymouth High School Winter Guard ended their 2017 season at the Regional A Preliminary Competition in Decatur Central in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 4, 2017. They were eliminated after narrowly missing the cut for the top twelve groups. Their season has been one of steady improvement.

The Plymouth Winter Guard is made up of students who auditioned from both Lincoln Junior High School and Plymouth High School levels. Many students had not had full-time or featured performing roles until this season. Their show titled "Stronger," pairs bright colors with the sounds of Pentatonix's Daft Punk.

"The amount of growth these young people have shown in the last few months has been amazing," said assistant director, Lisa Wallyn. "One girl had never been in color guard before and five of the members had never spun a rifle previous to this season. Their energy and drive are great to work with. I am excited to see what they can do in the future!"

"I just feel like we've worked so hard and come so far," said Lincoln student Lydia Haines (pictured). "It's just amazing!"

The Winter Guard will be performing one final time at the Community Night this Wednesday, March 15th at 8:30 p.m. in the PHS varsity gym. The Community Night will feature performances from the Plymouth Winter Guard as well as the Plymouth JV Guard and the Plymouth Winds. The night serves as a send-off for the Plymouth Winter Performance Ensemble (Winds) as they travel to the 2017 Indiana Percussion Association IPA State Finals this weekend.