Community invited to Put Your Best Fork Forward

La Porte, Ind. – It’s possible to eat delicious foods while still staying healthy, and the entire community is invited to Put Your Best Fork Forward – a free National Nutrition Month & Diabetes Alert Day Health Fair from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., March 25 at the Community Health Center, 400 Teegarden St., Suite B, La Porte.



La Porte Hospital’s expert team of nutritionists registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators will be on hand to provide free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings. Other event features include healthy recipe tasting, interactive educational activities, and prize drawings at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., Noon, and 12:30 p.m. Participants must be present to win.



Those attending can also learn about dining with diabetes and can interact with certified diabetes educators and other experts to ask questions about nutrition, diabetes, and any related topics.



Registration is not required for the event. For more information, call Patty Leonard, RN, CDE, at (219) 326-2478.