Commissioners approve transfer of Shady Rest to David's Courage
Monday, February 5, 2018
Plymouth, IN
The Marshall County Commissioners voted 3-0 at their meeting this morning to proceed with the transfer of the deed for the Shady Rest facility to David's Courage. David's Courage is a faith based transitional home for drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The transfer of deed will be very similar to the agreement that the Bowen Center had previously had with the county.
Additional details will be available in Tuesday's Pilot News.
