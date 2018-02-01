Coffin gets 15 years for role in Costello slaying

A Marshall County judge sentenced the second of two men charged in connection with the death of a Plymouth man in 2016 to 15 years in prison earlier today.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down that sentence to 20-year-old Maeson Coffin for his role in the beating death of Richard P. Costello, 78, in October 2016.

Coffin, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty in December to burglary, theft and auto theft. The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges against him as part of a plea agreement.

Bowen sentenced Coffin’s co-defendent, 19-year-old Gauvin Monaghan, of Watertown, N.Y., to 65 years in prison earlier in December. Monaghan pleaded guilty to murder in November.

As part of an agreement with the prosecutor’s office, charges of conspiracy to commit murder, auto theft, burglary and theft were dismissed.

