Coffin enters plea agreement in Costello slaying case

The second person charged in connection with the murder of Richard P. Costello has agreed to plead guilty.

Maeson Coffin, 19, of Plymouth, entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors during a hearing earlier today.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Coffin’s co-defendant, 19-year-old Gauvin Monaghan, to 65 years in prison earlier this month for his role in beating to death Costello, 78, in October 2016.

“Gauvin Monaghan was a serial killer who fortunately got caught after his first murder,” Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said following Monaghan’s sentencing hearing.

Monaghan pleaded guilty to murder in November in a deal with prosecutors. Charges of conspiracy to commit murder, burglary, auto theft and theft were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to court documents:

Marshall County sheriff’s deputies were called to Costello’s home in the 15000 block of Lincoln Highway after Costello’s friends said they hadn’t seen him for a couple of weeks. Officers discovered Costello’s body near an out building when they searched the property.

Costello’s 2007 Buick LaCrosse and cell phone were missing. Investigators contacted the cell phone service provider and determined it was in New York State.

A day after Costello’s body was discovered, Monaghan’s girlfriend told investigators that Monaghan and Coffin had been living on Costello’s property. She said Costello went to Monaghan and Coffin in late October to collect rent and an argument ensued. Monaghan’s girlfriend said Monaghan was irate and said “he should just kill Paul Costello and steal his car,” according to court records.

Monaghan was arrested in Watertown, N.Y., driving Costello’s Buick. A woman with him told police Monaghan told her that Coffin killed Costello and he helped hide Costello’s body.

Coffin had been scheduled to stand trial in January.

