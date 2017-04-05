Coast Guard begins Operation Spring Restore

Coast Guard aids to navigation teams throughout the Ninth Coast Guard District have begun restoring the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway aids to navigation system.

Operation Spring Restore involves placing approximately 1,216 navigational aids, including lighted and unlighted buoys and beacons. Roughly half of the aids in the region are taken out of service during the winter months due to decreased vessel traffic and to minimize damage from ice and inclement weather. This is known as Operation Fall Retrieve.