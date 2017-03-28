CMA's Young given Griddys All-State pick

Culver Military Academy linebacker Jake Young was singled out at the Indiana Football Digest’s 10th annual Griddys Awards Sunday.

Young was one of 25 players named to the Griddys Small School All-State rolls, for players in Classes A-3A. An additional 25 players were selected for Big School All-State honors, for players in Classes 4A-6A as the Indiana Football Digest team welcomed 400 guests to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis for its 10th annual awards ceremony.