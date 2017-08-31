CMA has explosive test with Arlington

Riding a solid defense to a 2-0 record to start the new season, Andy Dorrel's CMA Eagles have an explosive opponent in Indianapolis Arlington on Friday night at the Culver Academies campus.

Dorrel's defense has shone allowing just one score so far in 2017 and the coach hopes the D is up for the challenge again.

“I've been really pleased with how we've progressed from week one to week two,” said Dorrel. “They did a lot better job defending play action passes and putting pressure on Tippecanoe Valley's running game. I'm really looking forward to what this week has in store.”

The coach saw his offense put up 33 a week ago as well.

“Michael Bocker hit a couple of big passes early, we made a couple of big third down conversions in the passing game,” said Dorrel. “We're starting to get our legs under us, our offensive line is continuing to gel. We aren't where I'd like to be but we're getting there.”

The will need their legs under them as Indianapolis Arlington and some outstanding athletes come to Culver, unbeaten as well.

“They are scoring a lot of points right now,” said Dorrel. “They have a couple of kids that can flat out run. It's a great challenge for us at this part of the season to see how we match up with a lot of kids that are super athletic.”

That kind of athleticism presents special problems.

“We worked so much more on special teams this week because when we kick to them if they get their kids in space they are pretty dynamic,” said Dorrel. “We are going to have to tackle and fly to the football more than ever. They throw a lot of bubble screens to get their athletes in space, they'll run some read option and let their quarterback keep it or hand it off to their tail back who's a big powerful runner.”

“They have made some mistakes, we've made some mistakes whoever minimizes those is going to have a big advantage in this game.”