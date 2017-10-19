CMA Eagles tame Lions

The Culver Academy Eagles traveled to Bremen to do battle with the Lions under the lights and came away with a 41-14 victory.

The first drive of the game served as the perfect indication of how the rest of the game would go. The Lions offense took possession of the ball to begin the game before the Eagles quickly forced a fumble.

After Culver Academy recovered the ball on the Bremen 15-yard line they wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Culver Academy senior quarterback Michael Bocker took a quarterback keeper through the middle of the defense for a touchdown. After the extra point attempt was missed the Eagles led by six.

Bremen fumbled the ensuing kick return before the ball bounced harmlessly out of bounds. Two plays later on second and 12 Bremen junior quarterback Ryan Caldwell threw a deep pass to a wide-open Evan Manges. Unfortunately for the Lions, the two couldn’t complete the play as the ball fell to the ground. The Lions were forced to punt just two plays later.

The Eagles offensive line gave Bocker all day to survey the field as he piloted the Culver Academy offense down the field. Senior Brian Loudermilk finished the drive off when he went up the gut for the second touchdown of the night.

The Eagles would go on the score another touchdown before Bremen would respond with a score of their own. Trailing by 18 the Lions took the field intent on clawing back into the game. On third and long Caldwell once again looked to Manges. This time Manges made a one-handed snag before outrunning the defenders for a 76-yard touchdown.