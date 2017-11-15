City of Plymouth dedicates street in honor of Jack Greenlee

Friends and family of Jack Greenlee came out on Tuesday to celebrate the dedication of a street in honor of former Mayor of Plymouth Jack Greenlee. From left to right: James Greenlee, Jenny Greenlee, Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter, Jill Greenlee, Janice Futter, and Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman.
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Plymouth, IN

On Tuesday, the City of Plymouth held a street dedication in honor of former Mayor Jack Greenlee.
“We’re here today to honor a man of character, if you will, of Plymouth. A legend of Plymouth and that would be Mayor Jack Greenlee,” said Mayor of Plymouth Mark Senter.
Greenlee served as the mayor of Plymouth from 1992 - 2000. He was born in Argos on April 24, 1929 and attended Plymouth’s Lincoln High School where he was a member of the football team. After high school, Jack continued his football career into college at Indiana University in Bloomington where he played as a fullback. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

