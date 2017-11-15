City of Plymouth dedicates street in honor of Jack Greenlee

On Tuesday, the City of Plymouth held a street dedication in honor of former Mayor Jack Greenlee.

“We’re here today to honor a man of character, if you will, of Plymouth. A legend of Plymouth and that would be Mayor Jack Greenlee,” said Mayor of Plymouth Mark Senter.

Greenlee served as the mayor of Plymouth from 1992 - 2000. He was born in Argos on April 24, 1929 and attended Plymouth’s Lincoln High School where he was a member of the football team. After high school, Jack continued his football career into college at Indiana University in Bloomington where he played as a fullback. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.