City Hall renovations could start this summer

Renovation work to Plymouth City Hall – which would include increasing the size of city council chambers – could begin as early as this summer, City Attorney Sean Surrisi said during Tuesday’s meeting of the city’s plan commission.

The plan commission approved a resolution Tuesday saying the renovation plan is in line with the city’s overall comprehensive plan.

The plan commission’s approval now sends the project on to the Plymouth City Council for its review. The council meets Monday.

The estimated $2.5 million plan calls for the city to purchase the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce building, which stands next to city hall.

