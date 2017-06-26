Chicago Fire, Red Stars extend winning streak; Cubs waste pitcher Montgomery

Chicago Red Stars 2, Sky Blue FC 1

The Chicago Red Stars are making a statement after starting their season in the bottom of the National Women’s Soccer League standings. Now 6-2-2 on the season, Chicago rallied back for a 2-1 victory over New Jersey’s Sky Blue FC to remain undefeated in its last seven games.

Sky Blue came out strong against the Red Stars. After three minutes of play, Sky Blue’s Taylor Lytle took an early corner kick. She floated the ball just inside box slightly past the near post where rookie Madison Tiernan heads the ball into the side of near net. Appearing blinded by the scuffle, Chicago’s goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher watched the shot go in.

However, the Red Stars powered through, coming alive in the second half with a pair of goals to take the lead. In the minute 63, Vanessa DiBernado dances on the ball to throw off New Jersey’s Sarah Killion and finds her way into open field. SBFC’s captain Christie Pearce attempts to stop DiBernado just above the 18, but DiBernado pounds one in before Pearce can get in front of her. Four Minutes later, Casey Short passes the ball into the box to Sofia Huerta who handles the ball perfectly. Huerta inside traps the ball with her foot, knocking the ball just around defender Mandy Freeman and tattoos the ball in with her left.

Chicago outshot Sky Blue 12-8 with five shots on goal. Naeher had three saves on the night. Chicago recorded seven corner kicks, eight fouls and four offsides. Chicago moves on to No. 2 in the league and will face Seattle Reign on Wednesday at home at 10:30.

Chicago Fire 4, Orlando City 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — David Accam had his first MLS hat trick and added an assist to help the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City for the first time in league play, 4-0 on Saturday night.

Accam scored twice in the opening eight minutes, the first coming in the third minute off a cross from Matt Polster. In the eighth, he got behind the defense after a long pass from Bastian Schweinsteiger and easily scored.

In the 52nd, Accam picked up an assist with a short pass between two defenders to league scoring leader Nemanja Nikolic, who put the ball in from the right side for his 14th goal.

Accam completed the hat trick with his 10th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 63rd after he was taken down in the box by Scott Sutter.

Chicago (10-3-4) extended its unbeaten streak to nine and is undefeated in 12 home matches, including a team-record seven home victories in a row this year. Orlando (7-6-5) is 1-5-2 on the road.

MARLINS 4, CUBS 2

MIAMI (AP) — The Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs.

Edinson Volquez (4-8) gave up five hits and five walks in five innings, but he stranded eight runners and departed with a 3-2 lead.

Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, 43, became the oldest player to start in center field since at least 1900, surpassing Rickey Henderson. Suzuki batted leadoff for the first time this year and went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .200.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 20th homer for Miami, and A.J. Ramos got four outs for his 12th save.

Montgomery (1-4), making his fourth start of the year, allowed three runs, none earned, in six innings.

CARDINALS 8, PIRATES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

Sent to the minors May 29 after struggling with consistency, Grichuk had two hits — including his solo homer in the sixth inning — and scored twice. Molina, who had missed the previous two games after being hit by a foul tip on the knee, had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the seventh to break open a tie game. Molina's RBI single off Juan Nicasio (1-4) made it 5-4 and rookie Paul DeJong's two-run single gave St. Louis an 8-4 lead.

Trevor Rosenthal (2-3) earned the win in relief.

TIGERS 7, PADRES 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning, and the Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak.

After Detroit twice erased deficits earlier in the game, Mahtook sent an opposite-field single into right against Brandon Maurer (0-4) that scored Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton.

Bruce Rondon (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the victory. Justin Wilson retired the side in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched seven effective innings for Oakland, and Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.

Gray (3-3) picked up his first win since May 24. Rosales and Joyce broke it open with their drives against David Robertson and Chris Beck to start the ninth, and Oakland completed the three-game sweep after getting dominated by Derek Holland.

Oakland grabbed a 3-2 lead in the eighth on RBI singles by Khris Davis and Yonder Alonso against Tommy Kahnle (0-2) and Robertson.

Santiago Casilla gave up a leadoff homer to Melky Cabrera in the ninth but earned his 13th save.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ervin Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and the Twins swept the Indians.

Santana (10-4) allowed nine hits, but Cleveland's lineup struggled again. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 baserunners in the weekend series.

It was one sweet stay in Cleveland for the Twins, who were swept in a four-game set against the Indians at Target Field last weekend. Minnesota moved a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the division lead.

Josh Tomlin (4-9) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings for Cleveland, which was coming off a 7-1 road trip.