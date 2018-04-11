Charges filed in fatal wrong-way collision

Prosecutors in St. Joseph County have filed charges against a Plymouth man accused of driving the wrong way on U.S. 31 and ultimately causing another motorist’s death in early March.

Jessica McBrier, director of special projects and media relations for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office, said prosecutors charged 52-year Russell Stull on Tuesday with causing death when operating a vehicle with a 0.15 percent blood-alcohol content or more, reckless homicide and possession of marijuana.

Stull was taken by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend after colliding with a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Stephen W. Pletcher Sr., of Culver, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3. Emergency responders from Lakeville and LaPaz had to extricate Stull from his vehicle.

Pletcher, a 1980 Argos High School graduate, was pronounced dead at the scene.

