CDS notified by IDEM for wetland violations

CDS Mixers and Parts on Western Avenue is getting a lot of attention recently from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. CDS salvages parts and refurbishes used cement mixer trucks. The property is owned by Carl Stockberger of Plymouth.

On Aug. 22 IDEM representatives inspected the property of CDS and found what IDEM termed violations of environmental statutes and rules.

The violations documented in a letter of violation dated Sept. 14 concerned the placement of earthen fill material into wetlands in the northern portion of the property.

The letter went on to say, “You must cease further land-disturbing activity including all activity in waters of the state located on-site.”

Land-disturbing activities of one acre or more must obtain a permit. CDS did not have a construction/storm water pollution prevention plan and construction site run-off permit.