Cars on display today 2-7 p.m. at Walmart; fireworks show Saturday

PLYMOUTH - The Playground of Power Plymouth Speedway is the place to be Saturday night for a huge fireworks show that will cap off a night of great racing. Don't miss out on a fun, family-friendly night at your local dirt track, with a fireworks display sure to please all ages.

Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Pits are $30. Stop by the Plymouth Walmart today from 2-7 p.m. and check out the race cars on display, and don’t miss your $2 off coupon there as well.

On the lineup this weekend are Modifieds, Wing Pro Sprints, Super Street, Thunder Stocks, Non-Wing Sprints and Mini Wedges. Some last lap and late race passes have made for some exciting moments so far this season, with only more sure to come. Will your favorite driver dominate? There is only one way to know - come on out and enjoy the show!

Visit Plymouth Speedway on Facebook for the latest event information, the latest racing condition and weather updates and more, or find all you need at plymouthspeedway.net.