Carnegie sentenced to 9 years

An Argos man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday, bringing to an end a legal drama that began with the theft of an RV from Elkhart County nearly three years ago.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down that sentence to Vincent S. Carnegie, 54, as part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

Carnegie also pleaded guilty to burglary and resisting law enforcement in connection with battering his then-girlfriend and causing an armed standoff with police in May.

Along with burglary and resisting law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office charged Carnegie with felony counts of kidnapping, theft, auto theft and pointing a firearm.

The remaining charges were dismissed with the guilty plea.