Carnegie reaches plea deal with prosecutors

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office and an Argos man who allegedly sparked an armed standoff with police officers in late May have reached a plea agreement in a pair of separate cases.

Vincent Carnegie, 54, entered into the plea agreement earlier this month, but details of the agreement weren’t available late Thursday.

Carnegie has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Marshall Superior Court I.

The prosecutor’s office charged Carnegie with felony counts of burglary, kidnapping, theft, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The most serious charge is burglary, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years.