Carnegie files plea agreement

An Argos man accused of battering his girlfriend and causing an armed standoff with police in May has filed a plea agreement in the case.

The attorneys for Vincent S. Carnegie, 54, and the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office filed the plea agreement in Marshall Superior Court I on Wednesday.

Judge Robert Bowen must still accept the terms of the plea. A plea acceptance and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The prosecutor’s office charged Carnegie with felony counts of burglary, kidnapping, theft, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The most serious charge is burglary, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years.

According to court documents filed in the case, Carnegie is accused of handcuffing a woman inside her home in the 11000 block of Michigan Road in late May. Ultimately, the woman was able to escape and flag down a passing sheriff’s deputy. The incident lead to an armed standoff with officers at a tree line near Ninth and King roads. Carnegie threatened to kill himself during the incident.

