Car vs Turkey

On Tuesday morning March 28 the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on US 20 near Wilhelm Road.

Responding deputies found that a black 2016 GMC Yukon traveling westbound on US 20 struck a large wild turkey that was flying across the roadway. The tom turkey broke through the glass and became lodged in the center of the windshield.

The vehicle was being driven by John Taraboczhia ( pronounced Tara Botch Eea ) who was traveling with his wife, Corina, teenage son Ian and mother-in-law Maria Scrivanich. The Taraboczhia’s daughter Riana was recently accepted at the University of Notre Dame and the family had been visiting the school.

They had just finished visiting Notre Dame and were in the process of driving back to O’Hare International Airport in their rental vehicle. They were fortunate to only receive minor cuts from the glass; they all refused medical treatment at the scene.

While vehicle versus deer crashes are common place, it is very rare to see a vehicle strike a turkey.

The turkey’s mating season has begun which accounts for a lot of turkeys being spotted more often and close to roadways.