Candidates hold Paddle Auction to raise funds for non-profit agencies

Candidates for the general election in November raised $1,200 for non-profit agencies through a paddle party that was held Sunday, Sept. 16. The democrat candidates listed in the photo left to right are Nicholas Bourff running for Starke County Prosecutor, Rachel (Milner) Oesterreich running for Starke County Auditor, Rebekah Sponaugle Wagner running for Starke County Recorder, Don Binkley running for Starke County Commissioner, Vicki Cooley running for Starke County Clerk, Michelle Snowdon running for Starke County Assessor, and Chuck Estok running for Starke County Council. Starke County Community Services Food Pantry will receive $600 and Indiana Fallen Heroes will receive $600. In addition, the paddle party also collected a good amount of non-perishable items for the Community Services Food Pantry.