'Brown Bag' to bring historic ice to museum
David M. Palmer
Thursday, September 29, 2016
Plymouth, IN
The Marshall County History Museum will host Culver Academy's Jeff Kenney for the second to last installment of the museum's "Brown Bag Lunch" series.
On Friday, Oct. 14, Kenney will offer his presentation dubbed "Pure Maxinkukee Ice" from noon-1 p.m. at the Marshall County History Museum (123 N. Michigan Street). He will explain the interesting history of the ice industry in historic Culver.
Guests are urged to bring a brown bag lunch and enjoy an hour of entertaining information from one of Marshall County's own historians and a Culver native. The event is free and open to the public.
