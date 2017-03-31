Bremen Police Department looking for runaway

Bremen Police Department needs your help in locating a runaway. Jeniffer Perez Felipe was last seen in Bremen on Wednesday, March 29 at approximately 8:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Adidas hoodie with red label and blue jeans. Jeniffer is a 14 year old Hispanic female, five foot tall at 115 pounds, black hair/ brown eyes. She is possibly traveling with a Hispanic male in a gray or dark colored SUV. If you have any information on her whereabouts contact Bremen Police Department at 574-546-3456.