Bremen, Glenn, Triton golfers open season

Triton golfers score at North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER - Triton’s girls golf team competed at Sycamore Golf Course shooting a team score of 231.

Triton was led by Alysha May’s 54. Delanie Groves carded a 55, Maddie Ritchison a 56 and Samantha Edington a 66.

Abby Fishel of Lakeland Christian was medalist in the match with a 44.

Triton will be at Stonehenge golf course for a match with Warsaw, Rochester and Lakeland Christian on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

•Team scores:

TRITON - 231

Alysha May 54, Delanie Groves 55, Samantha Edington 66, Maddie Ritchison 56

WHITKO - 232

Individual scores not provided

NORTH MIAMI - 268

Individual scores not provided

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN - no team score

Abby Fishel 44

Glenn golfers in first action

SOUTH BEND - Glenn’s girls golf team hit the ground running with an NIC conference match against Penn and Adams at Erskine Golf Course.

Glenn outpaced Adams but fell to Penn. Team scores were Penn 167, John Glenn 197, and Adams 205.

Penn was led by Grace Szklarek with a 36 for match medalist. Low for Adams was Selah Unwin and Anna Guzik both at 47. Glenn was led by freshman Megan Kobelt with a 42, followed by senior Bethany Hayden and junior Abby Machnic with a 51. Another freshman, Emma Egger, played well with a 53, followed by Elisabeth Klinedinst at 67.

Lions win 3-way match

NEW CARLISLE - Bremen’s girls golf team shot a 194 to defeat New Prairie and Elkhart Central in a rain-delayed match Monday night at Legacy Hills Golf Course. The Lady Lions were led by Olivia Kelty, who shot a 41, followed by Caitlyn Myers (47) and Hannah Rowe (49).