Bremen, Glenn baseball previews

As the 2017 approaches, John Glenn and Bremen baseball are both coming off of highly successful, sectional championship seasons.

With a deep cast of returners from last year’s 18-win season, the Falcons seem poised to pick up where they left off. The Lions, meanwhile, lost a lot of the 2016 crew that lent their talents to a 20-win year.

With both teams playing in a competitive Northern Indiana Conference field that produced four sectional championship squads last season, however, both Glenn and Bremen should be battle-tested come postseason time.

JOHN GLENN FALCONS

WALKERTON — If the Falcons have questions at the start of 2017, few of them revolve around their pitching staff.

Ace Robbie Berger returns for his junior season and boasts a 17-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his previous two seasons. Fellow junior Michael Machnic also makes his return alongside senior Matthew Kepier and junior Nathan Blodgett, while junior Mason Ryans is also back in the rotation after sitting out 2016 with a shoulder injury. Sophomores Tyler Gorby and Jack Vukovits are also available for some innings, giving Glenn a deep as well as experienced pitching staff to work with.

“The biggest thing is we have all our wins coming back on the mound,” said Glenn coach John Nadolny. “It’s nice because there’s not a question mark. Some years you go in, and you’ve got some inexperienced kids coming in. You might have one kid that you have back with some experience. This year we have everybody back. We have plenty with 30-plus innings apiece, and Berger has more than that because he was our ace.”

“You can kind of settle in on some things as far as your rotation and who is probably going to be a relief pitcher, maybe a kid that will come in as a stopper,” Nadolny continued. “There’s no holding back on who might be the kid that is going to do it so we kind of have an idea where they’re at in the rotation. We can count on their experience more than in years past.”

If Nadolny does have any questions about his pitchers, Ryans is foremost among them.

After being sidelined all of last year with a basketball injury, Nadolny says he’ll try and ease Ryans back onto the mound this season. But Ryans doesn’t lack for ability, and Nadolny is hopeful the junior could slot in as high as number two in Glenn’s starting rotation this year.

“Mason (Ryans) can be a really good pitcher for us, but just coming off of the surgery and just competing for the first time in the year, his first time out is going to be really big. If he gets on any kind of roll, if he comes back with what he had before his arm surgery, that’s one question mark,” Nadolny explained. “I think he has the ability and the arm to do that, to be a really good pitcher for us. But coming off surgery and being a young kid, it’s going to be interesting to see the daily grind of pitching and having to play some outfield — I guess his arm is the question. We have to manage him a little bit. We have to watch how we throw him early and make sure he has some positives go well for him.”

About the only other uncertainty for the Falcons this preseason is on the other side of the battery and the question of who will be Glenn’s number one catcher. Machnic may spend some time behind the plate, but Nadolny is hoping to use him in the infield when he’s not on the mound. The Glenn boss says he’s looking to develop Vukovits in that role after the sophomore split time with Machnic at catcher last year but mostly served in a designated hitter capacity.

“Catching, if I decide to go with Vukovits full time or I could end up going with Machnic. That’s another question mark for us I would say is the consistency of our catcher and how well he leads us,” said Nadolny.

Glenn’s batting lineup should be pretty good to go, too.

Berger led the team in hitting and RBIs last season, and he and the left-handed Machnic batted in the three and four spots in the Falcons’ order in 2016. Senior short stop Billy Harness hit around .340 for Glenn last year. He’s coming off of ACL surgery after sustaining a football injury this past fall, and if he isn’t ready at the start of the season, Nadolny expects to have him back no later than the second week. Those three should be a big part of Glenn’s offense this year.

On defense, three-year lettermen seniors Lucas Marshman and Louis Delinski are back at first and second base, respectively, while junior Alex Holderbaum lends flexibility to the lineup with the ability to play just about anywhere in the infield, and senior Milo Peddycord is back in the outfield. Seniors Ryan Kluszcynski and Joe Rhodes are both listed as outfielders as is sophomore Danny Taylor, and sophomore Cody Toth could spend some time behind the plate behind Vukovits and Machnic.

It’s a group that has Nadolny excited after last season’s Sectional 18 championship finish.

“We have a lot of kids back with a lot of experience, and we won a sectional last year, which I thought we were a year ahead of schedule,” the Glenn boss said. “Two years ago we started three freshmen and five sophomores, and now we’re juniors and seniors. So good experience over the last two years. They’re game-tested, and we’re looking for a big year out of everybody.”

If the Falcons are hoping for repeat success in the playoffs, their NIC season should provide plenty of preparation.

With a field that includes perennial powerhouse Penn as well as Mishawaka, Mishawaka Marian and St. Joe, the level of competition should be stout.

“The pitching, up and down — everybody has somebody that’s pretty good. But I think Mishawaka and Penn are the two probably lead teams in the conference preseason. I don’t know what anybody else has said, but those are the two teams coming back that we faced last year that I thought were kind of head and tails over people,” Nadolny said.

“You only play everybody once. It’s not like you play round robin, and if you lose one time you’ve got a chance to get them a second time. You’d better get them then. It’s a pretty competitive conference. When I was at Riley, it was always dog eat dog, and with 13 teams it’s a different dynamic not playing twice.”

BREMEN LIONS

BREMEN — The Lions may have lost a lot from last year’s Sectional 35, NIC South Division championship squad — 11 players to be exact — but they didn’t lose everyone.

Returning for the team are a core of four starters. Sophomore ace Nathan Mullen is back after a First Team All-NIC freshman season on the mound, while southpaw pitcher/ outfielder Jacob Strehler is back for his junior year. Fellow junior Zach Burkholder returns at short stop, and Zach DeBaets is back for his senior season at pitcher and first base.

There’s a lot of youth on this year’s team, but head coach Chad Gerard is expecting good things from his developing talent.

“It’s tough because we graduated 11 kids, and I only have one new freshman here this year. That’s about where we’re at,” said Gerard.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t going to be some learning this year, but I’m still looking for some wins. With the guys we’re replacing with, they’re a little behind the curve right now, but they will get up to speed and we’re still looking for a pretty successful year.”

Because the Lions don’t boast a lot of experience at the varsity level, they’ll need to lean heavily on their returners at the start of the year. Luckily, those are some pretty good guys to lean on.

Mullen turned in a stellar frosh season on his way to a All-NIC honors, and Gerard is hoping for good things from him both on the mound and at the plate.

“When you come off of a freshman year like that where you’re First Team All-NIC, yeah, obviously, expectations are high,” said Gerard. “Yeah, we’re looking for a good season out of Nate, both offensively and defensively.”

Gerard is also looking for big things from Burkholder, one of two captains alongside DeBaets and the Lions’ likely lead-off hitter this year.

“This will be his third year as a starter,” Gerard said. “He played a lot of outfield last year as a sophomore. A good contact hitter, good speed, good hands in the middle. We’re looking for a good season out of him, too.”

Gerard is stressing pitching and defense as the season starts up, and he’s preaching a pitch-to-contact approach on the mound: Throw strikes, trust your defense, make plays behind your pitcher.

“I will always say that the best teams in baseball are built around great pitching and great defense,” explained the Bremen skipper. “So right now we’ve got our pitchers concentrating on throwing strikes and forcing hitters to put the ball in play and then when those hitters put the ball in play our defense is focused on making plays. No matter who you’re playing against if you have a pitcher that’s throwing strikes and getting ground balls, fly balls, you’re going to have an opportunity to win a baseball game. Pitching and defense is really our primary focus right now.”

The NIC looks to be an uphill battle for Bremen, the smallest school in the conference. Last year the Lions surprised the league field with a stellar 10-2 finish that won them the South Division of the NIC, and they’re hoping to have that kind of success once more in 2017. One thing is for sure, though — you can’t buy any better preparation for the state tournament than the NIC, which produced four sectional champions last year, including Bremen.

“Bremen is the smallest school in the conference; we’re the only 2A school in the conference. So to be playing our entire schedule against 3 and 4A schools really prepares us for the postseason,” Gerard said. “Penn, Mishawaka Marian, St. Joe, the South Bend schools, Elkhart Central — it really is a tough conference. We see great pitching in that conference and great hitting. I think there are at least four guys that I know of going Division I next year for college coming out of that conference. Yeah, the competition is really, really tough... but it really does get us prepared to play those tough, close games in the postseason.”