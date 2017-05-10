Bremen drops conference game, 8-5

There were tears shed, mistakes made and parents who talked a big game, but one thing is for sure — that was not Bremen softball.

Mishawaka Marian handed Bremen a 8-5 Northern Indiana Conference loss Monday night at Bremen, dropping the Lady Lions to tie for first in the south with Marian with 7-3 in the NIC.

•MARIAN 8, BREMEN 5

At Bremen

M:000 502 1 — 8 9 0

B: 210 020 0 — 5 10 2

Shannon Arndt (L), Kaelyn Shively (6); Molly Keenan, Brooke Stoltz (W,5)

2B: Rylee Hershberger (B), Shannon Arndt (B), Kathryn Verslype (MM)

HR: Kaelyn Shively (B), Elizabeth Bollinger (MM), Olivia Douglass (MM)

Records: Bremen 15-4 (7-3 NIC), Marian 14-7 (7-3 NIC)