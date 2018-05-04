Bremen Choirs to perform 'Revival' for annual Spring Sing

Interim Choral Director Thomas Boys welcomes everyone to attend Bremen High School’s Spring Sing "Revival" Saturday, May 5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating will begin at 7 p.m. The show will officially start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are being sold for $5 each at the door. The show will take place in the Bowen Auditorium at Bremen High School.

"Lioness" is the all girls choir. "The Mane Attraction" is the show choir. The theme for "Revival" was to highlight fan favorites from concerts past. Some of the features songs are: "Safe and Sound", "Come Sail Away", "Hopelessly Devoted", "It’s Raining Men", "Don’t Stop Believin’" complete with choreography.