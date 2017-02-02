BREAKING NEWS: SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Punxsutawney Phil has given his official word, and it's six more weeks of winter. Having seen his shadow and passed his message on to Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley, Phil issued his prognostication at 7:19 a.m. today.

Punxsutawney Groundhog Club President Bill Deeley (right) interprets the Groundhogese spoken by Punxsutawney Phil at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney on Thursday morning. Phil directed Deeley to the scroll that reported he had saw his shadow, and therefore predicted six more weeks of winter. Pictured holding Phil is co-handler Ron Ploucha, who was serving as a handler for the final time this year. (Photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

