Break the Grey brings message of hope

— Recently, a group by the name of Break the Grey has been traveling around the county to various churches and schools spreading the word of hope to troubled adolescents.

“Break the Grey is a multi-media assembly program that addresses current issues such as substance abuse, suicide, depression, domestic violence, cutting, sexting, character, integrity, bullying, self worth, life and death decisions, the preciousness of their lives, and the culture’s definition of beauty. We bring hope for making wiser choices and going after your dreams,” said Billy Ballenger, president and co-founder of Break the Grey.

According to Ballenger, Break the Grey was a dream he had in 2005 that included taking his story to schools and having a concert at the end of the week. Ballenger’s journey from being bullied to becoming the bully, being involved in violent groups, substance abuse, alcohol abuse, selling drugs, and spending time in prison serves as his inspiration to reach students while they are still in school to alter their choices and path before they find themselves in prison or worse, dead.

The assemblies include a variety of multi-media, videos, music, dances, skits, comedy, serious issue confronting motivational speaking and more.

Over the past week, Ballenger and Break the Grey performed at nine area high school/middle school assemblies and the tour will culminate at Plymouth High School on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. for a concert. The concert is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free. Performing with Ballenger and Break the Grey that night will be Christian rock band 390 East.