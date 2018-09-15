BPL Appoints New Children's Librarian

Kelsey McLane joined the staff of Bremen Public Library Sept. 4 as the new children’s librarian.

“From her extensive background in providing programming for children, community outreach, presenting at national conferences, management experience, technological skills, cataloging ability, and thorough knowledge of library operations, we are adding an individual with much to offer Bremen and our many valued patrons,” said Library Director Chris Scandling.

McLane holds her master’s of library science from Clarion University in Clarion, Penn. and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Ball State University in Muncie.

She began her library career with Middlebury Community Public Library and most recently served as the young adult services librarian at Arapahoe Library District in Colorado.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots in a small town, getting to know the community, and finding out what the community wants from its children’s library,” McLane said.

Originally from Middlebury, she now resides in Goshen with her husband, Mitchell, and their 7-month-old son, Leo. She enjoys going for walks, strategically-timed date nights with her husband and spending time with family.

She is eager to get to know the Bremen community.

“I’m excited to meet everybody, especially all the children that come to the library," said McLane. "I hope they stop and say hi and let me know what they want to see at their library."

