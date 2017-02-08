Box scores: CMA vs LaVille; OD vs Boone Grove
• OREGON-DAVIS 68, BOONE GROVE 52
At Hamlet
BG: 12 15 9 16 — 52
OD: 18 18 20 12 — 68
OREGON-DAVIS (68): John Messer 18, Aaron Parker 13, Lance Campbell 13, Trevor Risner 12, Jon Clark 12, Dennis Cooley 0, Trevor Wilson 0, Mark Botset 0, Jeffery Avery 0, Justin Smith 0. Totals: 26 8-18 68.
BOONE GROVE (52): Cooper Jones 20, Erik Both 9, Brandon Vann 7, Brae’ton Vann 6, Brett Adler 5, Brandon Ferguson 3, Mitchell Allen 2, Dylan Paul 0, Logan Dixon 0, Sam Cagle 0, Bryce Morris 0, Kyle Wauro 0. Totals:19 6-8 52.
3-Pointers: OD 8 (Risner 4, Campbell 3, Clark 1), BG 8 (Jones 4, Brae’ton Vann 2, Brandon Vann 1, Ferguson 1); Rebounds: OD 26 (Clark 7), BG 17 (Paul 3, Brae’ton Vann 3); Turnover: OD 19, BG 11; Steals: OD 8 (Messer 2, Parker 2), BG 7 (Brae’ton Vann 3); Assists OD 16 (Messer 8), BG 8 (Brae’ton Vann 2, Adler 2); Fouls (fouled out): OD 7 (none), BG 16 (none)
Records: OD 14-5, BG 0-17
JV Scores: Boone Grove 38, Oregon-Davis 35
• CULVER ACADEMY 50, LaVILLE 42
At Culver
LaVille: 10 17 26 42
CMA: 14 24 34 50
LaVILLE (42): Adam Steinke 11, Luke Beehler 13, Justin DeClark 3, Isaac Ross 8, Jacob Williams 0, Jacob Good 4, Rilye Cox 1, Dalton Dove 2; Totals: 16 5-10 42
CMA (50): Dylan Powell 5, Ignas Masiulionis 8, Ethan Brittain-Watts 9, Deontae Craig 2, Jake Young 1, Trey Galloway 15, Jamarrio Rule 10; Totals: 19 8-12 50
3-pointers: LaVille 5 (Steinke 3, Beehler, DeClark), CMA 4 (Masiulionis 2, Powell, Galloway); Rebounds: LaVille 18 (Isaac Ross 9), CMA 21 (Craig 6); Turnovers: LaVille 9, CMA 12; Steals: LaVille 3 (Steinke 2), CMA 5 (Brittain-Watts 2, Galloway 2); Assists: LaVille 8 (Steinke 3), CMA 8 (Brittain-Watts 6); Total fouls (fouled out): LaVille 15 (none), CMA 13 (none).
Records: CMA 13-1, LaVille 13-5
