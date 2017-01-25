Box Score- Plymouth vs Clay
• PLYMOUTH 76, SOUTH BEND CLAY 23
At South Bend
P: 30 17 12 17 — 76
C: 2 7 5 9 — 23
PLYMOUTH (76): Jennah Nifong 20, CeCe Robinson 13, Kenzie Quissell 11, Kacee Peters 10, Halle Richard 7, Cortni Cook 6, Alaina Lady 4, Christin Davidson 3, Claire Tanner 2. Totals: 30 9-19 76
CLAY (23): Danaysha Beasley 9, Tonia Horston-smith 6, Regan Qard 4, Uikue Roberts 2, Macy Jones 2, Joshawna Brown 0, Brianna Battest 0, Morgan Frasier 0, Jumanah Abdelrahman 0. Totals 10 0-0 23.
3-Pointers: Plymouth 7 (Nifong 3, Cook 2, Reichard 1, Davidson 1), Clay 3 (Horston-Smith 2, Beasley 1); Rebounds: Plymouth 43 (Robinson 8, Quissell 8), Clay 23 (Beasley 5); Turnovers: Plymouth 11, Clay 18; Steals: Plymouth 11 (Robinson 4), Clay 1; Assists: Plymouth 8 (Reichard 4), Clay 1; Fouls (Fouled Out): Plymouth 2 (none), Clay 16 (Horston-Smith).
Recoreds: Plymouth 13-8, Clay 2-19
