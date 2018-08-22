Bourbon man develops method for recycling plastic straws

Chris Long of Bourbon developed a machine and technique for recycling plastic straws.

Long owns New Earth Plastic and through his straw recycling invention he creates beads and other products.

Amy Richards promotes the cause and the products side by side with Long. Long’s machine reprocesses plastic into cylinders that come in a variety of diameters and colors.

The products bear a spiral design resembling marble. The beads can be used as an ornament for hair, a keychain, or bracelet.

Long also produces coasters using the recycled materials.

