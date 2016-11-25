Bourbon Brick homes make up house tour

Five of Bourbon’s majestic brick homes are open to the public for a Home Tour from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 11. The greater Bourbon area has more than a dozen brick homes built between 1875 and 1885 that are still standing. Another dozen were lost to fire and neglect over the years. The owners of five of the survivors are sharing their homes with the public. All the homes are conveniently located on State Road 331 and Main Street in Bourbon. All the homes are two-story reminders of Bourbon’s brick industry. The houses were built in a burgeoning era of prosperity and growth fueled by the improving railroad line and the timber industry. Some may even credit the 1871 Great Chicago Fire with spurring the need for timber to rebuild that city.

In addition to the brick homes, the 1928 Bourbon Community gymnasium will be open to the public.

Tickets are sold at each house. Parking for the 1003 N. Main Street address is two blocks east at the Old Gym on Shaffer Rd. Each house on the tour is marked with a Home Tour sign.