Boil Order for Argos Residents

The Town of Argos is currently under a boil order until sometime next week. Due to the power outage on Wednesday it caused the need to enact this order.

“Due to the power outage that caused the town’s water tower to get low, Superintendent Jim Burroughs felt it was in the town’s best interests to call for the boil order,” said Clerk-Treasurer Lisa Mullaney.

Mullaney stated that the water could have been contaminated, but still is safe for showering. If water is to be consumed it should be boiled first.

In order to release the boil order, the town has to have the water tested three times. The last of those tests will be conducted next week.