Blackburn found guilty of murdering Colgrove

A Starke County jury has found a Little Rock, Ark., man guilty of shooting to death another man in early 2017.

Edward Blackburn, 30, is accused to shooting to death 35-year-old Colgrove, of Knox, outside a home in the 1400 block of West 400 South near North Judson on March 3, 2017.

Blackburn faces 45-65 years in prison when he sentenced next month.

