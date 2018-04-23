Big inning dooms Pilgrim comeback effort

It was one of those nights that proves you play to the last out as Plymouth’s Pilgrims came from behind only to see victory slip from their grasp as Goshen (8-3, 3-1) took an NLC win over Plymouth by a 9-3 final.

Goshen’s Will Koshmider staked Goshen to a two run lead in the first inning as he hit an 0-1 fastball for a two out, two run homer in the first off of starter Cole Filson and it appeared as if that one pitch would be the story of the game.

Goshen was able to add another two out run in the fourth when Austin Bontrager led off the inning with a double and scored on a throwing error with two outs, and to that point that was the story of the game.

The real action didn’t start until the sixth.

“We did all we could to get back in it,” said Plymouth coach Ryan Wolfe. “It’s disappointing when you fight your way back and have it end that way.”

Plymouth reliever Tim Tremaine put the Red Hawks down in order in the sixth and Cole Filson led off the Plymouth half being hit by a pitch. One pitch later Cam Dennie put the game in reach with a two run homer chasing Goshen starter Tyler Colpits. Koshmider came in and promptly surrendered a double to Noah Pesak who then tied the game coming across the plate on Jackson Lee’s ground ball to second when Austin Bontrager’s throw got away from catcher Phil Wertz.

“We had some opportunities to get some guys on base and do something through out the game and try to drive some runs in but it sort of hinged on one pitch there to the sixth,” said Wolfe. “We got those three in the bottom to tie it up and we felt good where we were at we had the top of the lineup coming up in the bottom of the seventh in a tie ballgame.”

Thats when the wheels came off as Goshen then struck for six runs on five hits to put it out of reach.

“Give them credit they came out swinging in the top half and didn’t stop until they had six runs,” said Wolfe.

To the last six outs the game was really a pitchers duel with Colpits looking masterful in his five innings on the mound and other than the first inning pitch to Koshmider, Filson matching him. Tremaine as well had two perfect innings of relief before the seventh.

“He (Filson) was on right from the get go,” said Wolfe of his starter. “Last time I think it took him some time to get on but this time he was right on with pin point accuracy with his fastball and his curve. We wanted him for four or five and then we were going to go to Tim. It panned out exactly how we wanted. (Tremaine) was coming off a 72 pitch outing and isn’t starting again until Friday. It was one of those things that just snow balled.”

The loss is the first in NLC play for the Pilgrims and starts a week of six games in six days. Pitching will now come at a premium with three more NLC games scheduled.

“One benefit we have is that we’ve started four different guys and we are still yet to get Cam (Dennie) back out there,” said Wolfe. “We’ve got guys that go out and compete and it didn’t work out in our favor tonight. Getting three innings out of Tim we still have the back end of our bullpen ready to go. We are anxious to get going again tomorrow.”

The Pilgrims (4-4, 2-1) will be back on the field tomorrow night at Concord as they take on the Minutemen in a make up game from last week. They will be back on the road at Wawasee on Wednesday.

•GOSHEN 9, PLYMOUTH 3

at Plymouth

Goshen 2 0 0 1 0 0 6 9-8-3

Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3-8-1

WP - Koshmider. LP - Tremaine (1-2). HR - Koshmider (G), Dennie (P). 2B - Koshmider (G), Bontrager (G), Peebles (G), Pesak (P).